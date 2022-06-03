WB HS Results 2022 to be declared on 10 June; here's all you need to know

Pexels

West Bengal: On June 10, 2022, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the results for Class 12. HS Result 2022 for West Bengal will be available on the official website: www.wbchse.nic.in and www.wbresults.nic.in. Students are required to enter their registration number to access West Bengal 12th result 2022.

The online West Bengal HS result 2022 can be used by students for immediate reference, however, the original mark sheet will be released by the WBCHSE after the declaration of WB HS result 2022.

The WB 12th exams 2022 was held from April 2 to 27, 2022.

To check the WB Class 12 2022 results:

Go to the West Bengal 12th result 2022 website: www.wbresults.nic.in Click on the link of 'Higher Secondary result' and type in the roll followed by number and registration number. After submitting the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Check that all details are mentioned correctly and download for future reference.