Bengal's Madhyamik 2022 results declared, around 87% qualify

WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly | IANS

Kolkata: On Friday, the results for Madhyamik 2022, the secondary examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), were announced, with approximately 87 percent of students passing this year.

WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly announced the results here, saying that a total of 9,49,927 students passed this year, bringing the overall pass rate to 86.6 percent.

The pass percentage figure for boys has surpassed that of girls in 2022, a trend which was the opposite for the last few years.

According to Ganguly, the pass percentage for boys this year stood at 88.59 percent, as against 85 percent of girls.

This year the number of female students was 1,20,000 (11 percent) more than the number of their male counterparts.



This year the results were declared 79 days after the last day of the examination. District-wise, East Midnapore had been the best in terms of pass percentage at 97.63 percent, followed by Kalimpong at 94.71 percent, West Midnapore at 94.62 percent, and Kolkata at 94.36 percent.

This year, Arnab Ghorai of Haripur Ramakrishna Mission in Bankura district and Rounak Mondal of CMS School in Burdwan district have been jointly declared first. The marks secured by both of them are 693. A total of 114 examinees have ranked among the top 10.

Not a single result this year has been incomplete.

After securing the first rank, Ghorai said that regular revision of the textbooks was the main reason for success. "Although I expected to secure a position among the first 10, I never expected to be the topper," he said.

On Friday, the WEBBSE President also announced the date for the Madhyamik 2023 examination.

Next year the examination will start on February 23, and the last date of the examination will be March 4, 2023.