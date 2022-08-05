Watch video: Fight breaks out between 2 school girls as they beat, pull each other's hair

Representational image | Pexels

In a video that's now viral on social media, two school girls were seen to be fighting with each other.

It can be seen in the video that the girl students got into an argument and were shouting at each other before beating and pulling each other's hair.

An elderly person, who is possibly a teacher, was also seen to be intervening along with other students to stop the fight between the two girls.

Some others were seen to be laughing as they were witnessing the fight.

The video was shared by bhutni_ke_memes on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Read Also Watch: School girls fight on a street in Bengaluru