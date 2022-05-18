Watch: School girls fight on a street in Bengaluru

A video of a group of girls fighting each other in front of a Bengaluru school has gone viral on social media since they are dressed in school uniform. It is unknown when the incident occurred. Apparently, the motive for the fight is also unknown.

According to social media users, the incident resembled a fisticuff between students from two schools based on the uniforms of the students involved. One of them is the well-known Bishop Cotton Girls' School in Bengaluru.

Y'all need to even if y'all haven't already 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fBbJv9CXoc — T.sh (@Taha_shah0) May 17, 2022

ALSO READ #MaAnKiShaadi trends as Anupamaa weds reel character Anuj Kapadia

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:30 PM IST