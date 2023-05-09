Watch: US school student pepper sprays teacher twice after he seized her phone

student pepper sprays teacher | twitter @OnlyBangersEth

A female high school student pepper sprayed her teacher twice after he took away her mobile phone at a classroom.

The incident which was captured on camera by another student and it occurred at Antioch High School near Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday.

The video was shared on the micro blogging site, Twitter by the user @OnlyBangersEth

Girl pepper sprays teacher because he took her phone pic.twitter.com/QPAz6c3l4G — OnlyBangers.eth (@OnlyBangersEth) May 6, 2023

The video starts with a male teacher running out of the classroom after the girl student pepper sprayed him, reports Metro.

The student who is recording is heard saying, ‘mace is crazy!’

A few other students are enjoying the tense moment as they can be seen giggling in the video.

After a few seconds both the teacher and student are out of the classroom.

She just pepper-sprayed me,’ the teacher yells out to another teacher.

The girl tries to grab her phone back but the teacher pulls his arm away.

That causes the girl to pepper spray him again, and he falls to the ground crying out in pain.

Another adult tries to intervene and tells the student to back away as she screams, ‘can I get my phone’ and ‘I need my phone’. she says this line 3-4 times.

She again goes back to the teacher asking for her phone to which teacher replied, "No, you can't, that's wrong."

Twitter users respond to the video, one user tweets, "He’s standing there taking it to without washing it off, kids really don’t care about their actions anymore"

Another wrote, "Can anybody else notice that these teachers don't have anything under control there needs to be more of authority present there and I'm not talking cops I'm talking about retired veterans you know the ones that actually have balls and know their rights."

He’s standing there taking it to without washing it off, kids really don’t care about their actions anymore — James Lucero (@JamesLu95479786) May 6, 2023

A teacher from another class tells the student that she can’t have her phone as the teacher (who was pepper sprayed) continues to cough and other adults arrive to take control of the situation.

The student who maced her teacher had her phone taken away by him for ‘texting and Googling answers for her school work’, According to a reddit user who had shared the video.

It was the second time that the same teacher was attacked by a student, according to the Reddit user. He was apparently punched in the face two months earlier after taking away another student’s phone for using it to cheat.