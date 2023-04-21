Students & teachers participate in 'licking' game at US school; parents get angry after viral video exposes 'highly sexualized' contest | Facebook

Days after the religious leader Dalai Lama came under fire for asking an Indian minor boy to suck his tongue, a video of a middle school in the US involved in a bizarre licking game has surfaced online. In the footage doing the rounds on the internet, we could see both students and staff of Desert Hills Middle School, Washington State participate in the 'licking' game.

The video posted on the Wake Up WA State Facebook filmed a glass sprayed with four lines of cream which were licked by the teachers from one side and the students at another. This triggered parents and exposed the vile act being conducted at the educational institute.

Parents were extremely concerned after learning about the licking contest held at their kids' school. They condemned it and opined that they do not send their children to school to be exposed to highly sexualized behavior by adults.

“If you are just looking at it, not necessarily knowing what’s going on, to me it kind of reminds me of like a bachelorette party game,” April Jordan, a middle school parent, told KNDU. Another parent whose daughter goes to the school was quoted in a Fox News Digital report she thought some of the behavior by staff was “highly sexualized.”

It is further noted that the matter is currently being investigated by the district. “This activity does not reflect the high standards we hold for our staff members as outlined in district policy,” Superintendent Traci Pierce said in a letter to the school community last Wednesday, according to Tri-City Herald.