Watch: Union Minister Anurag Thakur having 'Rajma-Rice' with students at Dhaba

Union Minister Anurag Thakur | ANI

Shimla: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur was seen eating food along with students at a Dhaba opposite the University campus in Shimla today.

In the video shared by the news agency ANI on the microblogging site, twitter, the minister could be seen having Rajma-Chawal (Rice with Rajma). The Sports minister was seen dressed in a traditional attire.

In the video a few others with the minister could be heard talking about good old days. On of them could be heard saying that the the Dhaba is there since 1980's.

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur eats food with students at a dhaba opposite the University campus in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/i9T7LJisNo — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Earlier during the day the sports minister said here that the protest by some wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi is being addressed by the government.

He said, "I sat with them for 12 hours and listened to their queries, I have formed a committee as we (government) want a fair probe on this issue."

"On the request of the complainers, Babita Phogat was included into the committee. Everyone was given a chance to keep their points. Anyone can lodg the FIR in any police station. Police will also take further action after preliminary investigation. The Modi government always stands with the players, sports is a priority for us and we will we will not compromise with it," added Union Minister.

See the video here