Watch: Thousands Of Students Protest At Melbourne Central In Support Of Palestine

Watch: Students In Thousands Strike At Melbourne Central In Support Of Palestine

Students across the world are showing their support for war-torn Gaza and marking their presence at various protests and strikes in support of the Palestine.

According to the Australian media, Around 1,000 school students blocked streets and staged a demonstartion at a major shopping centre in support of Palestine in Victoria.

Sharing a video of the protest, Sonny Bill Williams on X writes, "Proud of the students in Melbourne, Australia calling for an end to the carnage and death in Gaza today. The premier and her mouth pieces advised them against it. Let’s hope the premier learns a lesson of justice from these brave youth."

Proud of the students in Melbourne, Australia calling for an end to the carnage and death in Gaza today. The premier and her mouth pieces advised them against it. Let's hope the premier learns a lesson of justice from these brave youth.

15-year-old Seba felt it was important to leave school early and rally in the city centre, according to the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

"We will never back down until Palestine is free," said a speaker from the crowd.

ABC reported that tens of thousands of people in Melbourne carried signs calling for an immediate ceasefire and chanted "free free Palestine" and "shame shame, Labor shame".

School strike for Palestine - huge numbers holding space in Melbourne Central.

Demonstrations at Sydeney, Brisbane and Adelaide

At Sydney's Hyde Park, Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators raised their voices for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Crowd at sydney were heard chanting, "in our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians," as protesters held up signs reading "ceasefire now" and "stop genocide".

In Brisbane, about 1,000 people gathered in the CBD to show their support for Palestinians. Meanwhile, 1,000 protesters gathered outside of the South Australian Parliament in Adelaide.

According to the ABC, It is the fifth rally in support of Palestine in Brisbane since the fresh conflict between the west Asian countries began last month.

As per the latest reports, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day cease-fire in Gaza. This move will be followed by the release of dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.