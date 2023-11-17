Israel: New School Opens In Eilat For Child Evacuees From Gaza

Israel-Hamas War | File Image

On Thursday morning a school was inaugurated in Eilat for the students of Kiryat Shemona and the northern settlements who were evacuated from their homes due to the security situation. About 300 students from grades 1 to 12 will study in a building which was adapted for educational purposes with a budgetary investment from the Ministry of Education, with the assistance of the Eilat Municipality and other partners.

The students will be taught by teachers who were also evacuated from the north. The Education Ministry reports that since the beginning of the war in Gaza the city of Eilat has taken in about 15,000 students (grade school through high school) from the evacuated communities, both from the south and the north.

The City of Eilat's educational system was not prepared to absorb so many students and so they have so far been taught in educational centers set up in hotels and in the buildings of local academic institutions.

At the same time, a school is being established where classrooms will be placed for the benefit of the students who were evacuated from their homes in the Gaza area.

