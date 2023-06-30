Watch: PM Modi Lays Foundation Of 3 Buildings While Attending Centenary Celebrations Of DU

PM Modi Lays Foundation Of 3 Buildings | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the Valedictory Ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of Delhi University and laid the foundation stone of three buildings of the University. PM laid the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology and the academic block which will be built in the North Campus of the University.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of 'Faculty of Technology', and of the Academic Block of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/3fy16JmdSa — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the Centenary celebrations of Delhi University with PM Modi.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister took a metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vishwa Vidyalaya Metro Station here in the national capital on Friday morning to visit Delhi University.

PM Modi was also seen interacting with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University.

On the Valedictory Ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of Delhi University, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "On completion of 100 years of DU, our responsibility has increased. National Education Policy (NEP) was implemented under the Prime Minister's leadership."

He added, "I congratulate DU for implementing NEP fully in the last 3 years. India is the oldest democracy and the mother of democracy. Parliament's new building has been made. Prime Minister says one thing every time, 'Yahi Samay, Sahi Samay', 'Today's moment is India's moment'. We should live this moment and fulfil our responsibilities."

Watch PM Modi's speech on the history of Delhi University

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Delhi University has completed 100 years when the nation celebrates 75 years of independence... Delhi University is not just a university, but a movement. This university has lived every movement and has brought life to every… pic.twitter.com/nifIZaRo2h — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.