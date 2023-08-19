Watch: Massive Clashes Erupt Amongst Left-Right Students' Wing In Jadavpur University

Massive Clashes Erupt Amongst Students Of Jadavpur University | Twitter

A massive clash broke within the campus of Jadavpur University after Suvendu Adhikari's address to BJP Yuva Morcha took place. The incident happened after students of left wing, Revolutionary Students Federation (RSF) waved black flags at Adhikari's convoy. In the incident one student was physically assaulted by a few students. the Trinamool Party has alleged the injured student was transgender and targeted by BJP workers aided by armed forces.

The ruling party in the state accused BJP of fear-based control. Protests disrupted traffic, causing inconvenience to commuters. The incident reflects ongoing tensions between political groups at the university.

In the clashes many sustained minor injuries. RSF students were waving black flags at Adhikari’s convoy, leading to a stand-off and ending in a clash. Till late evening, RSF students protested in front of the Jadavpur police station.

Earlier, Adhikari told Yuva Morcha activists, “We have already taught a lesson to the 'Tukde-tukde' gang in JNU... we will cleanse them in Jadavpur as well.” 'Tukde-tukde' gang is a pejorative political catchphrase used by BJP against opponents accused of supporting sedition.

"The TMC has turned universities into dens of anti-social activities," he added.

As activists from both sides engaged in a battle of fisticuffs, using motorcycle helmets as weapons, the city police had a hard time controlling and disengaging the two groups. Traffic outside the gate of the university came to a stop as the “war” raged across the road.

Several activists already bloodied and hurt were seen dragged by the police into waiting vans to be carried away to a lock-up after medical attention. In separate protests, activists of CPI(M)’s SFI, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad and ABVP staged sit-ins at nearby spots outside gates four and five, but no untoward incident took place.

Even as the battle between rival bands of activists raged, the West Bengal government announced the formation of a four-member committee to probe into the administrative lapses connected with the death of the Jadavpur University student who was allegedly ragged and sexually harassed by his seniors before he fell from the hostel's balcony.

The 17-year-old deceased was a first-year undergraduate student of Bengali Honours. The committee, which will be functioning immediately, has been asked to submit its report in two weeks, said officials.

(With inputs from PTI)

