BREAKING: Students' Unions Clash, Turn Jadavpur Campus Into Warzone

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) campus turned into a warzone after students unions clashed against each other on Wednesday evening.

A general body (GB) meeting was called over the student's death case while Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) visited the campus to submit a deputation.

The Left students union said 'outsiders' in TMCP delegation stopped them from entering the campus.

Some students were reported injured in the clashes between the students' unions.

A student said on the condition anonymity that they will not allow the TMCP to enter the varsity campus and allegedly play politics over the death of a student.

On the other hand, students from Nadia, hometown of the dead student also gathered outside the varsity campus on Wednesday morning demanding strict punishment for those involved in the death of the first year Bengali Honours student.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress met the kin of the dead student at Nadia.

Talking to the media, state education minister Bratya Basu said, "Our Chief Minister herself has spoken with the parents of the dead student. From our party's and from our government's end we can just assure that we don't tolerate such ragging."

