Watch: JNU students corner authorities over fellowship

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 06:41 PM IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru Unit (JNU) unit of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is conducting an indefinite Satyagraha movement against the college administration's negative attitude towards students. On August 18, students encircled Rector AK Dubey and raised slogans in front of his car.

Today, students surrounded Finance Officer Ravikesh Kumar, enraged by the non-release of fellowship funds and the administration's obstinate stance.

Students have approached the finance officer's desk and stated that the office gate would remain shut until their fellowship is released. The officers have reportedly requested for the door to be opened and rebuked the students, while the protesting students remained steadfast in their demands.

Reportedly the scholarship has been available for the past six months but is yet to be released to the students. 'At the behest of the VC Rector, JNU guards beat up the students, beat them up and dragged them. Several students got hurt.', stated the tweet from ABVP's JNU wing.

