Watch: JEE Main 2022 candidates reveal interesting reactions to the exam

JEE Main 2022 is in full swing and candidates from all nooks and corners of India are preparing themselves for the coveted entrance exam that assures a spot for them in prominent institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs), and other State Governments and Private Institutes.

One such batch of JEE candidates was present at KC College of Engineering, Mumbai during the first shift of the exam, between 9 AM to 12 PM.

Candidates, who were following the Covid guidelines mandated by the exam centres, masked up and carried their hall tickets and ID proofs before entering the centres.

JEE Mains syllabus 2022 is based on the syllabus of Physics, Maths, and Chemistry subjects of 11th and 12th standard, with sections ranging from Maths, . While some candidates found the exam to be not that difficult, others faced some challenges with it.

"I found Maths to be the hardest though the overall paper was easy," said Ruturaj Shinde, a PWD candidate who received a half an hour extra duration to complete the paper.

"I had a hard time remembering the formulas during the exam, other than that I didn’t face many issues,” added Ruturaj, who also lamented that enough candidates were not wearing their masks in the exam hall.

“I revisited all the previous papers from past years but it always depends on how well you prepare for the exam,” said Ankita Desle who didn’t have much confidence before giving the JEE exam but she went on to watch more videos on the preparation for JEE. “Having the pressure of the exam is common but I am glad that my parents are not the ones putting it on me,” stated Desle, who came with her sister to the exam centre.

Shreyas Kaniker, another candidate, who appeared for the exam ‘found all the sections tough’ and added that attraction to social media did hamper his ability to study well.

With Covid cases rising in Mumbai and across India, students adhered to all the guidelines set by the centres across the city. “Covid is scary and during such times it’s not always easy to sit in a room full of candidates,” stated Kaniker, who also recommended candidates for JEE or any competitive exam to ‘stay away from distractions.'

The second shift of JEE Main 2022 exam concluded at 6 PM. The JEE exams, which are being conducted between June 23-29, will also be conducted from July 21 to 30 for session 2.

There were 90 questions in the JEE Main 2022 exam paper. Each part of mathematics, physics, and chemistry contained 30 questions, of which 20 were of the multiple-choice kind and the remaining 10 were of the integer variety, of which candidates had to attempt any 5 of them. For questions of the integer kind, there was also negative marking for the candidates.

