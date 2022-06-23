Here comes the Eleventh hour! Revision tips for JEE Mains 2022

Sweaty palms and anxious revisions have taken over the students as JEE Mains session 1 begins this morning. The pressure remains colossal on JEE candidates as they compete with over 11 lakh other students for admission into their desired college. To streamline their last-minute preparation, the Free Press Journal asked the professors from well-established coaching classes to share their advice with aspiring engineers across the country.

“Every student revises, the way they go about it is what makes all the difference,” said Vijay Shekhar, IIT-B alumnus and the Director of Vijay Shekhar Academy.

“Solving numerical questions at this hour is not advisable, not getting the right answers might affect their confidence. Instead, the students should look at the theory, concepts, and formulae that they have learned over the last two years,” he added.

Strategic Writing

JEE candidates have to divide their writing time strategically between the three sections: Maths, Physics, and Chemistry. Prof. V.V.M. Acharya, Physics Department Head at PACE IIT & Medical observed, “It was seen last year that the JEE Mains paper was fairly easy, perhaps they factored in the online classes. If the same trend is followed this year, students can expect a reasonable paper.”

Narrowing down the topics for Physics revision, he said, “Last year’s paper revealed that topics exclusive to JEE Mains syllabus are being asked. EM waves, semiconductors, optical instruments, and classical magnetism are some examples of such topics in Physics, brushing up on these will help students save time.”

Gaurav Sharma, the Mathematics teacher & asst. director at Akash-Byjus, shared his thoughts on the Mathematics section of the paper, “Students can revise formulae from trigonometry, calculus, and integration for mathematics on the day before the exam. In Physics a lot of questions are being asked from the optics section too.”

Time Management

Factoring in the time management required for attempting the JEE Mains, he said, “I would advise students to finish the entire paper in a go within two hours and thirty minutes and use the remaining time to look at the questions they have marked for review and couldn't solve under pressure”

Glancing through the Chemistry NCERT syllabus before the exam is a ritual most professors swear by. “Coordination compounds, nitrogen-containing compounds, and chemical bonding are some of the chapters they can go through. Hoffmann Bromamide Reaction, Carbylamine Reaction, and Ozonolysis are some reactions that might come in handy in the examination,” said Prof. Pawan Babel, the Chemistry HOD. at Vidyalankar Group of Educational Institutes.

“I would advise the students to not spend too much time on a particular question, if it is difficult to solve then skip and move on,” he said.

Don't Forget Anything

Students are advised to arrive at their exam centers at least an hour before their reporting time to get acclimatized to their environment. They must carry their Admit Cards, ID Proofs, a Blue ball pen, and other required documents.

“Stop thinking about the results, admissions, and expectations. Stress makes you forget even the simplest of things!” stated Adwait Pawgi, the director of Coherence Academy.

While encouraging students to have a positive mindset, he said “Meditate for 5 mins before getting your question paper. Treat the exam like playing a game, enjoy the process, and score the maximum points possible. Have a healthy dinner, and sleep peacefully. The key is to keep it simple.”

