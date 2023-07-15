WATCH: India Signs MOU With UAE For IIT Delhi Campus In Abu Dhabi Amid PM Modi Visit

MOE signing the MOU with ADEK, Abu Dhabi in the presence of PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. | Twitter/@dpradhanbjp

In a proud moment for India's prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), an MOU has been signed between the Ministry of Education, India, and Adek, Abu Dhabi, which is also known as the Department of Education and Knowledge in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for the establishment of IIT Delhi campus.

The development comes days after IIT Madras introduced the specifications for its campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania, classes for which will start in October 2023.

"Yet another #IITGoesGlobal! MoU for establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodi ji unfolds a new chapter in internationalisation of India’s education," said the tweet by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Read Also In A First, IIT To Get Woman Director As IIT Madras Sets Up Campus In Tanzania

The MOU aims to strengthen India and UAE's strategic partnership as the former eyes an increasing role in the Middle East.

Making knowledge and skills a key pillar of cooperation, showcasing Indian expertise and innovation, enhancing the international footprint of IIT Delhi and bringing in global students are some of the key goals of this partnership.

As per the details shared by Education Minister Pradhan, Master-level programmes will start in January 2024 and Bachelor programmes will begin in September 2024. All of the programmes, inputs, and pedagogy will be provided by IIT Delhi, with the institute also conferring the final degree.

"An exemplar of #NewIndia’s innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in UAE will be an edifice of - friendship. It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP," Pradhan added in the tweet.

Watch video:

After IIT Madras and IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur will now set up its own campus in Malaysia by September 2023, as per multiple reports.

A committee set up by the Centre announced back in August 2022 that the UK, UAE, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Thailand, Egypt, and Qatar can serve as ideal locations for offshores of IITs as part of global expansion efforts.

