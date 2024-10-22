Watch: IIT Bombay’s 'Munni Badnaam' Dance Goes Viral, Internet Calls It 'Cheap & Vulgar'

X @TheDileep7

Mumbai: A dance video featuring students from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has gone viral, triggering a heated online debate.

The video showcases students dancing to the popular Bollywood song 'Munni Badnaam' and has garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

Calling it as the 'downfall' of the renowned engineering college of India, the video is posted by 'IIT Bombay Uncuts' YouTube channel, but when FPJ tried to find the video, it now seems deteled from the channel.

It features a girl wearing a crop top and skirt performing the hook steps, accompanied by male students.

As per reports, the performance was allegedly part of a hostel event at IIT Bombay.

While some users labeled the performance "inappropriate" and "vulgar" for an educational institute, others praised the students' dancing skills.

Watch The Dance Video:

Item dance in IIT Bombay.

Add this college to the list of Amity, Ashoka, and Lovely Professional University.



https://t.co/JPk0cXwuMD — 𝖺𝗋𝖾𝗒 𝖣𝗂𝗅𝗅𝗂𝗉𝗎𝗎𝗎 🚶‍♂️ (@TheDileep7) October 19, 2024

Internet Reactions:

Shared on X by a user named @TheDileep7, the post was captioned: "Item dance at IIT Bombay. Add this college to the list of Amity, Ashoka, and Lovely Professional University."

“Cheap… it doesn’t look like people are getting an education here; it looks like something else,” commented another user.

However, others praised the students' dancing skills, with one user stating, "I don’t understand the hate for the recent viral dance video from IIT Bombay. She was so good that I was stuck on the reel for a long time."

Another user, who claims to be an IIT Bombay student, defended the performance on X, saying, "As an IIT Bombay student, I didn't find anything vulgar... it was just a dance performance."