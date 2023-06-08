WATCH: Delhi LG & CM Inaugurate New Campus Of GGSIPU; Sloganeering Inside Hall

Twitter @ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday jointly inaugurated the East Delhi campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU).

Watch the video of the Inauguration at the New Campus in East Delhi. This move came amid dispute between the Delhi government and LG over the inauguration of the campus.

#WATCH | Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the new campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). pic.twitter.com/onn1WqPDNC — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

The inauguration of the newly built campus became a contentious issue between Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena and the AAP-led Delhi government, as both sides assert their claim to inaugurate the facility.

On Tuesday, Delhi's Education Minister Atishi declared that the east Delhi campus of GGSIPU would be officially opened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 8. “I am delighted to announce that the inauguration of the east campus of GGSIPU in East Delhi is going to take place, and the chief minister will inaugurate it on June 8," she said at a press conference, which led to the Lieutenant Governor's office releasing a statement expressing surprise and dismay regarding the declaration.

In response to the education minister's announcement, the Lieutenant Governor's office noted that Jain proclaimed the inauguration by the chief minister despite being aware that the Lieutenant Governor was scheduled to do the inauguration. The office noted that Chief Minister Kejriwal was also knowledgeable about the planned inauguration by Lt Governor Saxena.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself was aware of the fact that the L-G was scheduled to inaugurate the campus. In fact, they were also aware that they were supposed to be present in the function as Guest of Honour and distinguished guest, as desired by the L-G and had also consented to it," the statement said.

“Moreover, even on the day when Atishi made this claim in a press conference, i.e. 06.06.2023, earlier during the day, the VC of GGSIPU had announced on stage at the Convocation of GGSIPU, where Atishi was present as a Guest of Honour, that the East Campus of the University was scheduled to be inaugurated by the Lt. Governor on 08.06.2023," it added.

In her response to the statement, Atishi emphasized that the Lieutenant Governor should remember that education, higher education, and technical education are all subjects that have been transferred to the Delhi government's jurisdiction.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj raised doubts about Saxena's intentions regarding the inauguration of the University Campus, suggesting that the Lieutenant Governor should prioritize inaugurating buildings that fall under the jurisdiction of the Police, Land, and Public Order departments.

“Police, Land and Public Order come under the Lieutenant Governor. He should inaugurate police stations, police headquarters, and DDA sports complex. Education and higher education are state subjects, which fall in the domain of the elected government. Why does the L-G want to inaugurate it," Bhardwaj told ANI.

Bhardwaj further pointed out that the construction of this campus had commenced prior to VK Saxena assuming the position of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP workers of interrupting the CM's speech in the hall by raising slogans. In the Video posted by the AAP's twitter handle Kejriwal can be heard speaking, "If the education system would have improved by raising such slogans, would have happened in 70 years."

#WATCH | Delhi: Sloganeering by BJP supporters against CM Arvind Kejriwal outside the new campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University pic.twitter.com/M6HH3ivLWp — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

