Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh Skip Hearing Of A Defamation Suit In Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, both leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), did not appear for the hearing of a criminal defamation case against them at a court in Gujarat on Wednesday. The duo will file an application seeking copies of documents related to the case.

The court had initially summoned Kejriwal and Singh on April 15, directing them to appear before it on May 23. Subsequently, the court reissued the summons, requiring their presence on June 7.

The court took this step after finding a prima facie case against them under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with criminal defamation. Kejriwal and Singh will not attend the court hearing on Wednesday but will instead request copies of the documents pertaining to the case, their Gujarat legal cell stated.

What is the case about?

The defamation case was filed by Gujarat University in response to the sarcastic and derogatory statements made by Kejriwal and Singh regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree in April first week. The metropolitan magistrate's court had summoned the two AAP leaders to appear on June 7.

Some of the comments quoted by the complainant and attributed to Kejriwal are: "If there is a degree and it is genuine, then why is it not being given?"; "They are not giving degree because it might be fake," and "If the Prime Minister studied at Delhi University and Gujarat University, then Gujarat University should celebrate that its student became the country's PM". As per the varsity, Singh said that "they (GU) are trying to prove the PM's fake degree as genuine".

Harm to University's reputation

Four witnesses were examined and other evidence was submitted during the court inquiry, and the lawyer for the complainant argued that the statements by Kejriwal and Singh would make a person believe that GU issues fake and bogus degrees.

The defamation complaint was filed by Piyush Patel, the registrar of Gujarat University, following comments made by the AAP leaders in response to the Gujarat High Court's ruling on PM Modi's degree. The complaint alleged that the statements made by Kejriwal and Singh were defamatory and sarcastic, and caused harm to the university's prestige.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)