Watch: Dance Video Of Two Students From Kota NEET Coaching Center Goes Viral

X - @AjeyPPatel

A dance video of two girls has gone viral, showcasing their performance to the song "Aaj Ki Raat" from the movie Stree 2. The girls, alleged to be from the Allen coaching center, can be identified by their green t-shirts and black pants, which are part of the Allen Institute uniform. In the video, they are seen dancing energetically to the song inside a classroom filled with other students.

The video, which has garnered 1.1 million views (at the time of publishing), is said to have been recorded at Allen Institute Kota, with the students performing the song during a class break.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has been reshared by different accounts, leading to a mix of reactions. Some users criticize the students for what they perceive as a waste of time given the high fees paid for their education, while others defend their right to enjoy themselves.

In the comments section, reactions vary widely.

Some users praise the students for their confidence and dancing skills, while others argue that they are wasting their time and money. A few users have labeled the video a "nuisance" and suggested that parents should monitor their children's activities more closely.

One user supported the students, commenting (in Hindi), "Isme problem kya hai? Bachche enjoy kar rahe hain class me.. galat sahi apka nazariya hai, aap kaise dekh rhe ho?" (What's the problem here? The kids are enjoying themselves in class. Your perception of what's right or wrong is subjective; how do you see it?)

Another user noted the importance of such moments in light of rising academic stress and student suicides, saying, "This is also important. At least the children are getting some happy moments. Otherwise, these days children are committing suicide."

X

Some users expressed surprise, questioning, "Are these students from Allen? Am I seeing this correctly?"

X

Few more comments are as follows:

X

X