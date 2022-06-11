Watch : Allen Director warns teachers who want to leave institute for other coaching centres

In a video now viral on social media Brajesh Maheshwari, the co-founder, and director of Allen Institute, is seen warning employees at the premier coaching institute over leaving the institute and moving to other coaching centres by various edtech and non-edtech platforms.

Allen, which currently has more than 10,000 teachers as per the numbers on its official website, offers coaching for students preparing for NEET, JEE, IIT-JEE, etc.

“From now onwards if anyone leaves Allen for other institutes, they will be blacklisted by us. They will not be allowed to enter Allen again. No power in the world can let them back into Allen,” said Maheshwari, who added that those who work for Allen loyally will be supported throughout their career and will have a better professional and financial position in their lives compared to the ones who have left and will leave the Kota-based coaching institute.

“Aaj se sharafat ki duniya khatam. Jaise duniya vaise hum (The world of decency ends today onwards. We will act like how the world acts),” says Maheshwari before ending the video.

The video, by Maheshwari, comes amid reports of edtech platform Unacademy starting an offline coaching centre in Kota with plans to expand it across nine cities.