Want to study abroad? Apply for these scholarships

With thousands of Indian students expecting admissions in prominent universities in countries such as the US, UK, Canada, Australia, etc, scholarships that can cater to them are up for grabs.

Governments, universities, organisations, often offer scholarships to students who are in need of some form of financial aid but there are certain criteria requirements that need to be fulfilled by the students who wish to study overseas.

Here are some scholarships that students can avail to make their ‘study abroad’ experience hassle free.

1. GREAT Scholarships India

Around 20 postgraduate scholarships are offered by UK universities to Indian students across a wide range of subjects. GREAT scholarships, which are funded by the GREAT Britain campaign and the British Council with a number of UK universities, also have some eligibility criterias that students need to fulfil.

Eligibility criteria :

The student should be an Indian citizen

The student needs to have an undergraduate degree

Students have to meet the English language requirement

Should be an alumnus of GREAT scholarship

Should be applying to one of the participating universities in the UK

Benefits :

Full tuition fees, living expenses, health allowance, one-way travel allowance will be taken care of.

Maximum funding of $10,000

Date :

Depends on the UK University you are applying to. Students can read more about the University-specific details at https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/scholarships/great-scholarships/india .

2. The Inlaks Shivdasani Scholarships :

Inlaks Shivdasani Scholarships are offered to young students from India who want to study at renowned universities in the US, UK, and Europe in a Master’s, Mphil or doctorate programme.

The fields in which you can’t make use of the Inlaks Shivdasani scholarship are business and finance, computer science, fashion design, engineering, public health, management, medicine, dentistry, and music.

Eligibility Criteria :

Should be a resident in India for the past six months

The minimum grade should be 70% or CGPA 7.8 or GPA 2.8 from a recognised Indian university for Mathematics, Environment and related subjects.

The minimum grade should be 65% or CGPA 6.8 or GPA 2.6 from a recognised Indian university for Humanities, Law, Fine Arts, Architecture, and Social Sciences.

Students should be maximum 30 years age while applying for the scholarship.

Benefits :

The full cost of education, living expenses, a health allowance, and round-trip travel expenses will be covered.

A $10,000 maximum is available.

Where to apply :- https://www.inlaksfoundation.org/scholarships/how-to-apply/ .

3. Commonwealth Scholarships

Students from all over the Commonwealth who would not otherwise be able to afford to study in the UK are the target audience for the Commonwealth Scholarships programme. Future innovators and leaders are supported by the programme by providing money for postgraduate courses in a variety of study modalities.

The UK's main scholarship programme, which supports British aims for overseas development, is this storied award. In addition to assisting sustainable development abroad, it aims to draw exceptional talent to UK universities.

Eligibility Criteria :

You must be a national or legal resident of one of the Commonwealth countries in order to apply for a scholarship there. If you are a refugee or a British protected person, you will still be eligible.

Additionally, you must have at least an upper second-class undergraduate honours degree (2:1). A suitable master's degree is also required if you want to pursue a PhD.

Finally, without the scholarship, you must not be able to pay to attend school in the UK. The eligibility conditions for each sort of scholarship and fellowship differ.

Benefits:

Most scholarships are fully financed, which means they will pay for your tuition, travel expenses to and from the UK, and a stipend to help you live while you are there.

Where to apply :- The annual deadline is in December as students can check this website https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/scholarships/commonwealth-scholarships for more details.

4. University of New South Wales (UNSW) Future of Change India :

The Future of Change India Scholarship, sponsored by UNSW India, is available for undergraduate and postgraduate studies offered at the University. For undergraduate programmes in Engineering, the University is offering more scholarships for AUD 10,000 per year.

Eligibility Criteria :

Students should be a citizen or a permanent resident of India.

Should achieve a certain academic level in an undergraduate degree or high school.

They should have an admission offer from UNSW.

Benefits : USD 10,000 per annum for the rest of the duration of the programme.

Additional USD 10,000 per annum for the duration of any undergraduate Engineering programme.



Where to apply :- https://www.news.futurestudents.unsw.edu.au/india-scholarships .

5 ‘Invest your talent in Italy’

Italy offers a very interesting scholarship opportunity called, ‘Invest your talent in Italy’. This program is also offered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, but also the Italian Trade Agency and Uni-Italia. It is addressed only to students coming from selected 17 countries, and India is one of these. Indian students who are willing to study a Master's degree program in Italy can apply. It is only applicable to specific areas of study such as engineering, architecture, design, economics and management.

The master degrees included in the program are all entirely taught in English.

How to apply :

In order to stay informed about the process, students must try to gather all the necessary information on their own from the official websites. They will always have to refer to the University's website to have a better understanding of what the study program is being offered. Students can avail the information on http://www.uni-italia.it/en and https://www.universitaly.it/index.php/.

Benefits :

The scholarship is merit based and offers tuition fee waiver of 900 Euros (80,000INR) every month and an Italian language course for free.

On top of this, students will have the opportunity to undergo, during their studies, a three-month-long internship at a leading Italian company, which is the core of the program. The scope of this scholarship program is not only to help students study in Italy but to also help them find a job in Italy, or to expand their employment opportunities at the very least.

