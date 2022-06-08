Italian Ministry encourages foreign students to avail scholarship program

Indian students who wish to pursue their higher education in Italy are being offered a grant for the academic year 2022-23 by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI). The applications for this grant are open for the students on the official website - studyinitaly.esteri.it.

The deadline for this grant is on June 9, at 2 pm (Central European Time).

The Italian Ministry is encouraging foreign students to continue their higher education in Italy through their body Uni-Italia. Federica Maria Giove, the Director of the Uni-Italia Centre in India, spoke to the Free Press Journal about the details of this scholarship program.

“All international students who are interested to pursue either a Master’s degree program or a Ph.D. can apply for this scholarship,” said Federica Maria Giove.

“Those who wish to do a research project or a 6-month long course in the Italian language are eligible too,” she added.

Those who wish to apply for the policy are required to upload all their documents on the Ministry’s online portal.

Explaining the benefits of this policy, Federica said, “All these students who have been admitted by an Italian University can apply for this scholarship program and if selected will avail a 900 Eur monthly scholarship which is around 18,000 INR. It would be credited directly in their Italian Bank accounts.”

The scholarship, however, is only applicable to those courses that will be offered by public and legally recognized Italian Educational Institutions. Only those courses that are taught within the borders of Italy are considered for this grant.

“Along with monetary benefits, students will have free medical and health insurance for the entire duration of their stay,” said the Uni- Italia Director, Federica Maria Giove.

