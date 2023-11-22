Vizag Accident Video: School Children Thrown Out Of Auto After It Collides With Lorry, 8 Injured

Andhra Pradesh: An accident occured early morning on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) when an auto-carrying school children collided with a lorry. The crash took place near the Sangam Sarath Theatre in Visakhapatnam. Eight children from Bethany School were injured, in the incident, officials told news agency ANI.
The injured students were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and are being treated. The incident captured in a CCTV camera in the locality shows the auto ramming directly into the speeding lorry. As soon as the crash takes place, 2-3 children get thrown out of the vehicle while others remain trapped in the auto that was left turn-turtled. The lorry driver reportedly stopped his vehicle 100 metres ahead of the crash site.
Police Probe Underway
According to local reports quoting local police, after preliminary investigation through examining the CCTV footage it was found that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the auto driver. However, further probe in the matter is currently underway and there are no reports of any legal action on any of the drivers involved in the crash.
More details are awaited.