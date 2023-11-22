Vizag Accident Video: School Children Thrown Out Of Auto After It Collides With Lorry, 8 Injured |

Andhra Pradesh: An accident occured early morning on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) when an auto-carrying school children collided with a lorry. The crash took place near the Sangam Sarath Theatre in Visakhapatnam. Eight children from Bethany School were injured, in the incident, officials told news agency ANI.

At least 8 children were seriously injured when the auto carrying them to school collided with a speeding truck in Visakhapatnam this morning. The truck driver and cleaner tried to flee but, auto drivers present there detained and handed them over to the police.#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/wQtlGcujp7 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) November 22, 2023

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Eight students were injured in an accident when their auto collided with a lorry near Sangam Sarat Theatre in Visakhapatnam. The injured have been shifted to the hospital. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MrcfwJzyfW — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

The injured students were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and are being treated. The incident captured in a CCTV camera in the locality shows the auto ramming directly into the speeding lorry. As soon as the crash takes place, 2-3 children get thrown out of the vehicle while others remain trapped in the auto that was left turn-turtled. The lorry driver reportedly stopped his vehicle 100 metres ahead of the crash site.

Police Probe Underway

According to local reports quoting local police, after preliminary investigation through examining the CCTV footage it was found that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the auto driver. However, further probe in the matter is currently underway and there are no reports of any legal action on any of the drivers involved in the crash.

More details are awaited.