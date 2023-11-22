 Vizag Accident Video: School Children Thrown Out Of Auto After It Collides With Lorry, 8 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationVizag Accident Video: School Children Thrown Out Of Auto After It Collides With Lorry, 8 Injured

Vizag Accident Video: School Children Thrown Out Of Auto After It Collides With Lorry, 8 Injured

The injured students were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and are being treated.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Vizag Accident Video: School Children Thrown Out Of Auto After It Collides With Lorry, 8 Injured |

Andhra Pradesh: An accident occured early morning on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) when an auto-carrying school children collided with a lorry. The crash took place near the Sangam Sarath Theatre in Visakhapatnam. Eight children from Bethany School were injured, in the incident, officials told news agency ANI.

The injured students were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and are being treated. The incident captured in a CCTV camera in the locality shows the auto ramming directly into the speeding lorry. As soon as the crash takes place, 2-3 children get thrown out of the vehicle while others remain trapped in the auto that was left turn-turtled. The lorry driver reportedly stopped his vehicle 100 metres ahead of the crash site.

Police Probe Underway

According to local reports quoting local police, after preliminary investigation through examining the CCTV footage it was found that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the auto driver. However, further probe in the matter is currently underway and there are no reports of any legal action on any of the drivers involved in the crash.

More details are awaited.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 4 School Children Injured After Van Overturns In Khargone; 27 Passengers Hurt In Bus...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Denied Admission for Refusing Excess Fees': Student Complains Against Deemed Medical College

'Denied Admission for Refusing Excess Fees': Student Complains Against Deemed Medical College

Vizag Accident Video: School Children Thrown Out Of Auto After It Collides With Lorry, 8 Injured

Vizag Accident Video: School Children Thrown Out Of Auto After It Collides With Lorry, 8 Injured

SATHEE: Ministry of Education, IIT Kanpur Launches Online Learning Platform For Competitive Exams

SATHEE: Ministry of Education, IIT Kanpur Launches Online Learning Platform For Competitive Exams

UP Shocker: Class 10 Student Kidnapped, Gangraped While Returning From Chhath Puja With Her Family...

UP Shocker: Class 10 Student Kidnapped, Gangraped While Returning From Chhath Puja With Her Family...

Five States, All Non-BJP Did Not Take Part In First Educational Achievement Survey Held By PARAKH

Five States, All Non-BJP Did Not Take Part In First Educational Achievement Survey Held By PARAKH