VITREE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 27; Last Chance To Apply At admissions.vit.ac.in

November 27, 2024 has been added to the deadline for the Vellore Institute of Technology Research Entrance Examination (VITREE) 2025 application form.

November 27, 2024 has been added to the deadline for the Vellore Institute of Technology Research Entrance Examination (VITREE) 2025 application form. Applicants can apply for the admission exam by going to the website, admissions.vit.ac.in. To grant admission to different Ph. D./Direct PhD programs within the VIT Group of Institutions, the VITREE exam is conducted.

According to the timetable, the VITREE 2025 exam is scheduled for December 7.

All categories Application Fee: INR 1200

Payment Methods:

Net Banking

Credit Card

Debit Card

Paytm

Refund Policy: Non-refundable

How to apply for the VITREE 2025:

Step 1: Go to admissions.vit.ac.in, the VIT's official website.

Step 2: Click the link to the application form.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information to register.

Step 4: After completing the registration process, fill out the application and log in with your credentials.

Step 5: Pay the application cost and upload the necessary files.

Step 6: Submit the application and save a copy for future reference.

Exam pattern:

The VITREE 2025 exam will solely have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and run for two hours. Every right response will be worth one mark, while every wrong response will be given zero. The one hundred multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the PhD question paper will be broken down into three sections: 70 technical questions, 15 questions about English communication skills, and 15 questions about statistics and probability.

There will be 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the Direct PhD question paper, but there will be 80 technical questions and 20 questions about English communication skills. The question paper will be in English throughout.

