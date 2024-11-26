 ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 Time Table OUT; Check Full Schedule Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICSE, ISC Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 Time Table OUT; Check Full Schedule Here

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 Time Table OUT; Check Full Schedule Here

The schedule is available for download by students on the official website, cisce.org.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2025 | Official Website

On Monday, November 25, 2024, the date sheet for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) was made public by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE. The schedule is available for download by students on the official website, cisce.org.

It should be noted that the Council said in its official announcements that the results of the ICSE and ISC will be announced in May 2025.

How to download?

-Visit https://cisceboard.org/, the official CISCE website.
-Select "Examinations" from the menu.
-Choose the exam (ICSE or ISC) you wish to obtain the schedule for.
-Select "Download Time Table" from the menu.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Panhala Fort To Get India's First 'Fort-Specific' Disaster Management Plan In December 2024
Maharashtra: Panhala Fort To Get India's First 'Fort-Specific' Disaster Management Plan In December 2024
'Like Father To Me': Bassist Mohini De SLAMS Media For 'Vulgarising' Her Bond With AR Rahman, Questioning Timing Of Their Divorces
'Like Father To Me': Bassist Mohini De SLAMS Media For 'Vulgarising' Her Bond With AR Rahman, Questioning Timing Of Their Divorces
Shashikant Ruia, Founder Of Essar Group, Passes Away, PM Modi Condoles His Death, Calls Him A 'Colossal Figure'
Shashikant Ruia, Founder Of Essar Group, Passes Away, PM Modi Condoles His Death, Calls Him A 'Colossal Figure'
Constitution Day 2024: Know About Origins, Significance, And More
Constitution Day 2024: Know About Origins, Significance, And More

-The comprehensive exam schedule will be shown. For your reference, download and print a copy.

Class 12 ISC Time Table

Exams for the ISC Class 12 will commence a few days sooner on Thursday, February 13, 2025, and run through Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Class 10 ICSE Time Table

Tuesday, February 18, 2025, will mark the start of the ICSE Class 10 exams, which will end on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 Time Table OUT; Check Full Schedule Here

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 Time Table OUT; Check Full Schedule Here

JEE Main 2025 Form Correction Window Now Open; Know Editable Fields

JEE Main 2025 Form Correction Window Now Open; Know Editable Fields

Tata Transformation Prize 2024: IIT-B’s Dr Amartya Mukhopadhyay Among 3 Indian Scientists Awarded...

Tata Transformation Prize 2024: IIT-B’s Dr Amartya Mukhopadhyay Among 3 Indian Scientists Awarded...

Mumbai: HSNC University Hosts International Atomic Energy Agency’s 3rd Research Co-ordination...

Mumbai: HSNC University Hosts International Atomic Energy Agency’s 3rd Research Co-ordination...

IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions

IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions