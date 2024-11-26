ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 Time Table OUT; Check Full Schedule Here

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2025 | Official Website

On Monday, November 25, 2024, the date sheet for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) was made public by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE. The schedule is available for download by students on the official website, cisce.org.

It should be noted that the Council said in its official announcements that the results of the ICSE and ISC will be announced in May 2025.

How to download?

-Visit https://cisceboard.org/, the official CISCE website.

-Select "Examinations" from the menu.

-Choose the exam (ICSE or ISC) you wish to obtain the schedule for.

-Select "Download Time Table" from the menu.

-The comprehensive exam schedule will be shown. For your reference, download and print a copy.



Class 12 ISC Time Table

Exams for the ISC Class 12 will commence a few days sooner on Thursday, February 13, 2025, and run through Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Class 10 ICSE Time Table

Tuesday, February 18, 2025, will mark the start of the ICSE Class 10 exams, which will end on Thursday, March 27, 2025.