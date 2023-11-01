VITEEE 2024 Registration Opens: Apply Now For Undergraduate Engineering Programs

VITEEE 2024 Registration Opens | Unsplash (Representational Pic)

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially kicked off the registration process for the VIT Engineering Entrance Test (VITEEE) 2024. Candidates looking to secure admission to undergraduate engineering programs can now apply for the entrance exam on the institute's official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.

Key Dates and Details:

1. Registration Start Date: The VITEEE 2024 registration process has begun, and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam via the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.

2. Registration Deadline: The last date for VITEEE 2024 registration is March 30, 2024.

3. Registration Fee: Aspiring candidates will need to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,350.

4. Examination Dates: VITEEE 2024 is tentatively scheduled to be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) taking place between April 19, 2024, and April 30, 2024. The duration of the exam will be two hours and 30 minutes, featuring multiple-choice questions.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for VITEEE 2024, candidates must meet certain qualifications, including:

Completion or anticipated completion in 2024 of the Class 12 final exam from a state board, CBSE, or ISCE.

Completion or anticipated completion in 2024 of the Intermediate or two-year Pre-University Examination from a recognized board or university.

Successful completion of the High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva (with specific subject requirements).

A General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Srilanka) at the Advanced (A) level.

Candidates from the regular 'NIOS' board are also eligible.

Registration Process:

To register for VITEEE 2024, applicants should follow these steps:

Visit the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.

Click on the "new user" option to begin the registration process.

Provide the required information to create a new account.

Fill out the application form with the necessary details.

Pay the application fee and upload the required documents as specified.

Finally, submit your application and download the confirmation.

For additional details regarding BTech programs, exam patterns, syllabus, selection criteria, and the admission process, candidates can refer to the official VIT website.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)