VITEEE 2023: VIT declared results at vitee.vit.ac.in; check details

VIT has also made the VITEEE 2023 scorecard available to qualifying applicants. | Photo Credit: Pixabay

VITEE 2023: The Vellore Institute of Technology has declared the VITEEE result 2023 or VIT Engineering Entrance Examination Result 2023 on the official website– vit.ac.in.

The VITEEE 2023 exam was held online from April 17 to April 23. The results will comprise the score and rank of the candidates who have qualified for the entrance test.

VIT has also made the VITEEE 2023 scorecard available to qualifying applicants. Candidates need to key in their application number, date of birth and verification code to view it.

Here are the steps to check VITEEE result

Visit the official website www.vit.ac.in.

Click on 'VITEEE 2023' result.

Enter your 10-digit application number, date of birth and verification code to view your Vellore Institute of Technology Entrance Examination Result 2021.

Download your result and take a printout for future reference.