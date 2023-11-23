VITEEE 2024 Exam Dates Announced At viteee.vit.ac.in

Representational image |

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially released the schedule for the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2024. The examination is slated to take place from April 19 to April 30, 2024. Aspiring candidates can now mark their calendars and commence their preparation for this crucial engineering entrance test.

Registration Process Underway: Deadline on March 30, 2024

The registration process for VITEEE 2024 commenced on November 1, providing eager candidates with ample time to submit their applications. However, it is crucial to note that the deadline for registration is March 30, 2024. To complete the registration process, applicants should visit the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Eligibility Criteria for Undergraduate Engineering Program

To be eligible for admission to the undergraduate engineering program at VIT, candidates must have achieved a minimum of 60% in the combined score of Physics, Chemistry, and either Mathematics or Biology in their Class 12 examinations.

VITEEE 2024 Exam Pattern: Key Highlights

The VITEEE 2024 examination will follow a structured pattern aimed at assessing candidates across multiple domains. Here are the key highlights of the exam pattern:

Type of Questions: Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) only.

Marking Scheme: Each correct answer carries marks, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

Medium of Question Paper: English.

Total Questions: 125 questions in total.

Section-wise Distribution:

Mathematics or Biology: 40 questions

Physics: 35 questions

Chemistry: 35 questions

Aptitude: 10 questions

English: 5 questions

Selection Process and Discussion Round

Candidates' selection for admission will be based on their rank in the VITEEE 2024. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to a discussion round. Those securing a rank up to 100,000 have the opportunity to participate in the discussion for both Vellore and Chennai campuses. Allocation options will be contingent on the candidates' performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

