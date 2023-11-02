 VITEEE 2024: Applications Open For VIT's BTech Entrance Exam
VITEEE 2024: Applications Open For VIT's BTech Entrance Exam

The application forms for the VIT's BTech Entrance Exam are officially available for the candidates to apply for the exam. Check the details below!

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially started accepting the application forms for the upcoming VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE). Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the entrance exam 2024 can go the official website and fill the application form. Their official website is viteee.vit.ac.in. The deadline set to apply for the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam is March 30, 2024.

The main entrance exam is expected to be conducted between April 19 and April 30, 2024. The programs that will be offered to the candidates by the VITs at Andhra Pradesh, Vellore, Chennai and Bhopal will solemnly be on the bases of each individuals VITEEE scores.

There are certain eligibility criteria a candidate must fulfil in order to appear for the entrance exam. Candidates need to have a minimum of 60 per cent in physics, chemistry, and mathematics/biology in Class 12. Also, the candidates from the reserved category require a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Class 12.

Here is a step-by-step guide to apply for the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) :

Step 1 - Go to the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in.

Step 2 - Click on the 'VITEEE registration' tab.

Step 3 - Fill in correct and required login credentials.

Step 4 - Now, Fill in valid and required details in the application form.

Step 5 - Pay the required fees.

Step 6 - Upload valid and mentioned documents and submit the form.

Step 7 - Save and download the application form for future reference.

article-image

