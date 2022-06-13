VITEEE 2022 mock test released, know how to access at vit.ac.in |

The mock test for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 has been released. The VITEEE 2022 mock is available on the official website, vit.ac.in. The VITEEE 2022 mock test can be accessed without requiring any login information. Candidates who will take the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2022 can take the mock test to get a sense of the exam format. The VITEEE 2022 is set to take place from June 30 to July 6.

Every year, the VITEEE entrance exam is held for admission to engineering programmes offered by VITs in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

How To Access Mock Test:

1. Go to the official website vit.ac.in

2. Select "VITEEE 2022 Model Test Link - MPCEA | BPCEA."

3. Select the "Pariksha Test Player" option.

4. Log in and carefully read the instructions.

5. To access the mock test, click the start button.