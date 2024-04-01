VIT Extends Registration Deadline For VITEEE 2024 Engineering Entrance Exam

Pixabay

The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2024 registration deadline has been extended by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). By April 10th, interested and qualified candidates may submit their online applications at viteee.vit.ac.in, the official website. Prior to this, March 31 was the deadline for registration.



The official VIT timetable states that the VITEEE 2024 exam will take place between April 19 and April 30, 2024. The outcome will probably be made public on May 3, 2024, after this.

Eligibility Criteria

In the qualifying exam, candidates needed to have received at least a 60% overall in physics, chemistry, and mathematics/biology.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 1,350 and it is a non-refundable fee.

How to apply?

Visit viteee.vit.ac.in, the official website.

Create an account or log in if you are an existing user.

Complete all needed and pertinent fields. Once the basic information is filled out, an application number will be generated. Please be sure you use the application number in all future communications.

Pay the application fee.

Fill out the application and upload your photo and signature.

Download the application and store it for later use.

Exam Pattern

There will be a 2.5-hour exam period. There will be 40 questions on biology, 35 questions on physics and chemistry combined, 10 questions on aptitude, and 5 questions on English in the BPCEA. There will be 40 maths questions in the MPCEA, 35 questions each from physics and chemistry, 10 aptitude questions and 5 English questions.