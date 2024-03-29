AIIMS Super-Speciality July 2024 Registration Open, Apply Online Now

Representative Image | File Photo

The online registration process for the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality July 2024 session, which is being conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, has commenced on March 27.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the AIIMS INI SS Entrance Test can visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in and complete their application process online.

The computer-based test (CBT) mode will be used to conduct the online written examination for Post-Doctoral courses at various AIIMS institutions on April 27, 2024.

According to the official notification, applicants will be able to verify the progress of their applications and rejected forms on April 13. The registration form must be submitted by April 10. The exam admit cards will be available for download on April 22, 2024.

Each candidate is required to pay a registration fee of Rs 4000, in addition to any relevant transaction charges, when submitting their application. However, individuals belonging to the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) category are exempted from paying any fees.

Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the required and correct details in the application form.

Step 5: Pay the required fee.

Step 6: Click 'Submit'.

Step 7: Save and download for future reference.