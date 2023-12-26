AIIMS Releases Results For Common Recruitment Exam 2023, Know How To Check Here! | Photo: Representative Image

The Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2023 results have been released by the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). On the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, candidates who took the AIIMS recruitment exam in 2023 can view and download their results. December 18 was the date of AIIMS CRE 2023.

There were two sessions for the exam: a first session from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and a second session from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The recruiting campaign intends to fill 3060 positions in the AIIMS across the nation for stenographers, clerks, assistant engineers, and other Group B and Group C positions. The official notification contains all of the post-specific job specifics, including the salary range, qualifications, and other information.

Steps to view the AIIMS CRE results:

Go to the aiimsexams.ac.in official website.

Click the CRE results notification on the homepage.

Select the post code result link (the one for which you have applied).

The post code-specific AIIMS CRE results for 2023 will display on the screen.

Examine and save the outcomes.

Print this page off for your records.

Official notification

The official notification states, "this result is provisional and is being declared on the basis of information filled by the candidates in their online registration form and provisionally permitted to appear in the online mode recruitment examination without screening of their online registration form. However, their candidature is subject to fulfilment of the eligibility conditions as laid down in the advertisement as well as subsequent corrigendum or addendum(s) published on the website."