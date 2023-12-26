BPSC Announces Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 2.0 Results For Class 11-12

Representative Image/Unsplash

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 2.0 on December 26, 2023. The results are available on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Here's a breakdown of the key information regarding the results:

Subjects Declared:

Results for Class 11-12 have been declared for subjects including Economics, Sanskrit, Bhojpuri, Pali, Maithali, Music, Prakrit, and Bangla.

Final Answer Key Released:

The final answer key for Class 11-12 has been released for subjects such as Sanskrit, History, Hindi, Botany, Business Studies, Maithali, Magahi, Pali, Prakrit, Maths, Chemistry, Physics, Zoology, Economics, Sociology, Philosophy.

Answer Key and OMR Sheet Available:

BPSC has uploaded the final answer key along with candidates’ OMR sheets on the official portal for verification.

Subjects Covered in Answer Keys:

The BPSC TRE 2.0 final answer keys include subjects like Sangeet, Kala for Class 9-10, and language, social science, mathematics, and science for Class 6-8.

Exam Dates:

The BPSC school teacher recruitment exam 2.0 took place from December 7 to 15, 2023.

Pass Percentage Criteria:

General category candidates need to secure a minimum of 40%, while backward classes and EBC categories require 36.5% and 34%, respectively. Female, PwD candidates, and students of other reserved categories must achieve 32% to qualify.

How to Check Results:

Candidates can follow these steps to download the BPSC TRE 2.0 results:

Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the 'BPSC TRE 2.0 Result' link.

Log in using the registration number and password.

The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the BPSC TRE 2.0 scorecard PDF for future reference.

Results are available on bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Aspiring teachers can now access their results and evaluate their performance in the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam 2.0.