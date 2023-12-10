Virat Kohli & Indian Premier League Related Question Appears In AILET Exam 2024

Virat Kohli | Photo: AFP

Virat Kohli being the most popular cricketer in the world is loved by cricket fans gloablly. The talismanic right-handed batsman has achieved tremondous success throughout his career. He is even considered as the greatest of all time (GOAT) of the modern-day game. The flamboyant batsman started his senior International career with Indian Cricket team (ICT) in 2008. The same year he also represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 exam was held today across various centres in the country. One of the questions asked in the exam was related to IPL. The question was: "The Indian Premier League is a professional T20 cricket league. It was established in 2008 and has since become one of the most popular cricketing leagues in the world. Which of the following players has played for the same team (franchise) since the inaugral edition?"

The options given were:

A. David Warner, B. Virat Kohli, C. Ben Stokes, D. Hardik Pandya

The right answer for the above question is Virat Kohli as he is the only player in the history of IPL who have played for a single franchise i,e RCB.

A question related to King Kohli in AILET examination. pic.twitter.com/Jl1lDITasR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 10, 2023

Virat Kohli's record in IPL

Kohli has played in 237 matches in the IPL for the RCB. He has scored 7263 runs with an average of 37.25. The Delhi-based cricketer has also scored 7 centuries for the RCB. Virat also has a fantastic score for Indian national criket team. In test matches he has 8,676 runs under his name, in ODIs 13,848 runs and 4008 runs in T-20Is. The charismatic player also has 80 centuries in International formats with 50 tons in One-day internationals.

AILET 2024 exam

AILET 2024 was held in pen and paper-based (offline) mode today. The entrance exam is held to provide admissions to BA LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. programmes to aspiring candidates.