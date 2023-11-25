AILET 2024: Admit Card Out At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

NLU Delhi Initiates Online Applications For AILET 2024 At nludelhi.ac.in, Releases Seat Matrix | Pixabay

National Law University Delhi has released the admit cards of the All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2024 on its official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Candidates appearing for the exam can down the card using their AILET 2024 application number and password as login credentials.

The AILET 2024 exam will be conducted on Sunday December 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The AILET exam is conducted for admissions to B.A.LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. programmes.

How to download:

Go to the official website -nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Log in to your AILET Application Account with your credentials i.e. registered mobile number and password.

Submit and download the admit card.

Bengaluru, Chottisgarh's Bilaspur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam will host the exam.

Exam centers won't be established in cities with fewer than 100 applicants, according to NLU Delhi.