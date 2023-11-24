 JEE Advanced 2024: Exam Date Out; Registration Starting April 21 At jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced 2024: Exam Date Out; Registration Starting April 21 At jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2024: Exam Date Out; Registration Starting April 21 At jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has released Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 date. It will be held on May 26, 2024.

Updated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2024: Exam Date Out; Registration Starting April 20 At jeeadv.ac.in

You can check the entire schedule at jeeadv.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts: paper 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and paper 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Registration window of JEE Advanced 2024 will open on 21st April 2024 and will close on 30th April 2024. The last day of the fee payment of candidates who have registered is 6th May 2024.

Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from May 17, 2024 to May 26, 2024.

After the exam on April 26th, the final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2026 will be declared on 9th June 2024.

The tentative date to start the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) process is 10th June 2024.

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 online registration period will open on June 9 and run until June 10, 2024. On June 12, the AAT exam will be given in a single shift from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 15, 2024, will mark the announcement of the results.

The JEE Advanced syllabus for 2024 has been issued by IIT Madras. The official website will shortly host the JEE Advanced 2024 information brochure, which will include eligibility requirements, registration costs, and other information.

