JEE Main 2024 Registration Begins at nta.ac.in; Check Schedule Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) January 2024. Those candidates who are interested can apply for the entrance exam through the official website at nta.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the online application process for JEE Main 2024 will be open till November 30, 2023.

JEE Mains 2024 exam date

The examination will be held between January 24 to February 01, 2024.

The city intimation slip will be out by the second week of January 2024 and the admit card will be issued three dates before the actual date of the examination.

JEE Main January Session 2024 Schedule:

Online Submission of Application Form: 01 November 2023 to 30 November 2023 (up to 09:00 P.M.)

Last date for successful transaction of prescribed Application Fee: 30 November 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Announcement of the City of Examination: By the second week of January 2024

Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: 03 days before the actual date of the Examination

Dates of Examination: Between 24 January and 01 February 2024

Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges: To be displayed on the NTA website

Declaration of Result: 12 February 2024

Notification or JEE Mains 2024 exam | NTA

