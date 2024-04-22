 Viral: UKG Student From Chennai Slam Officials For Leaving School Dirty Post Polling
The school was used as a polling booth, and the student alleges that essential items such as smart boards and laboratory equipment were destroyed.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
X @AvantikaKrish

Mumbai: A female primary school student from Chennai has raised concerns over the damage caused to her school's infrastructure during the recent Lok Sabha Election. The school was used as a polling booth, and the student alleges that essential items such as smart boards and laboratory equipment were destroyed.

As seen the video, the student shows how the walls were spoiled with posters, and food waste was left behind. The student's video criticizing the officials for the damage has gone viral garnering 13.5k views.

As per local media reposts, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has received numerous petitions from educators regarding the recurrent challenges faced by schools during the election period. However, no action has been taken to prevent these damages.

How are netizens reacting?

Showing disappointment against the school, a user commented "It's a shame that this mess has been created in the school, an outcome of space used for electoral voting. Inhumane"

"Govt should be more responsible and be role models than just preaching cleanliness and raising slogans on Swatch Barath. Govt shouldn't suppress one facility to provide another facility. To enable voting we can't destroy Educational facilities," commented another.

