Shocking Viral Video Shows Physical Training Instructor Slapping Woman Principal In Rajasthan's Kota

An argument between the female principal and the male Physical Training Instructor (PTI) of Government Senior Secondary School in Nayagaon, Kota, Rajasthan turned into a physical altercation. The PTI was caught on camera slapping the principal.

Heated dispute concerning fourth-grade employee

The incident reportedly happened on April when the PTI, identified as Jamnalal Gurjar got into a heated dispute with the principal over a fourth-grade employee. In the video, the principal can been confronting the PTI.

The situation escalated when the PTI slapped the principal and tried to snatch away her mobile phone. The physical altercation, which was caught on video, was circulated on social media.

Complaint registered at RK Puram police station

The principal formally registered a complaint against Gurjar at the RK Puram police station and reportedly an FIR has been lodged against him. The police department is working on this case now. Accordingly, the Educational Officer of the District has put Gurjar on suspension and reassigned him to Sangod until the suspension term is over.