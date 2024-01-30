Vikram University Admit Card 2024: Download MA, MCom, MSc, MSW, MHSc Semester Exam Admit Card Online

Representative image

In a recent announcement, Vikram University has officially released admit cards for the upcoming 1st and 3rd semesters of MA, MCom, MSc, MSW, and MHSc courses.

The admit cards for the above mentioned exams are now available online on the official website vikram.mponline.gov.in.

Exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2024, as per the updated exam schedule. Candidates appearing for the exam can use a direct link to check and download their admit cards, and they need to enter their exam form number.

To Download The Vikram University Admit Card 2024, Follow These Simple Steps

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. vikram.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Download Admit Card.'

Step 3: Enter all the required details and click 'Go.'

Step 4: The Admit Card will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF.

About Admit Card

The admit card contains personal and exam details, including name, registration number, photo, signature, roll number, father's name, exam center, date, and time.

It is mandatory for all the candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the said exam, without the admit card candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to check the official website for all the latest updates related to the exam.