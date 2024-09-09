VIDEO: School Girls' 'Vulgar' Dance To Bollywood Song On Teacher's Day Goes Viral; Angry Netizens Demand Action

X/@BhlSushilsharma

A Teachers' Day celebration video has been going viral on social media, sparking reactions from the netizens. The dancing moves of the students in the video, which is set to a Bollywood song, have been deemed "vulgar" and "inappropriate" by online users.

On September 5, 2024, a school celebration honoring the educators is captured on camera. It appears that the students are doing a stage show, which is a custom that many schools around the globe adhere to.

Even though it makes us nostalgic to perform at school events, the school girls' particular performance has sparked negative comments online.

The video shows a group of schoolgirls, possibly between the ages of five and seven, dancing to the song "Aaj Ki Raat," which features actress Tamannah Bhatia and stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the film "Stree 2."

The hook step from the song was seen being performed by the students.

Some online users believe the dance moves are "uncivilized," and they believe that young students should not be exposed to item songs and these kinds of "vulgar" dance moves at such an early age.

"We need to hold educators and parents accountable," an irate internet user said.

"We need to ban Instagram and other social media platforms that promote such degeneracy. Additionally, the parents of these children and the teachers at their schools should be held accountable," another 'X' user echoed similar emotions.

"It was astonishing to see the propagation of Bollywood vulgarity, obscenity & disregard through students' performances on Teachers' Day 5th September. What relevance has this dance got with education??" questioned another.

"This is the most disgusting video I have ever seen. What do you think about it? Where are their teachers? Where are their parents? Where has decency gone?" a comment on 'X' read.

Another user stated, "Children learn what they see or what they are taught."

Many comments were seen demanding action against the concerned school management.