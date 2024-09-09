 VIDEO: School Girls' 'Vulgar' Dance To Bollywood Song On Teacher's Day Goes Viral; Angry Netizens Demand Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationVIDEO: School Girls' 'Vulgar' Dance To Bollywood Song On Teacher's Day Goes Viral; Angry Netizens Demand Action

VIDEO: School Girls' 'Vulgar' Dance To Bollywood Song On Teacher's Day Goes Viral; Angry Netizens Demand Action

A video featuring young schoolgirls dancing to Bollywood song "Aaj Ki Raat" has gone viral. Critics argue that the dance moves are "vulgar" and "inappropriate" for the children's age.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
X/@BhlSushilsharma

A Teachers' Day celebration video has been going viral on social media, sparking reactions from the netizens. The dancing moves of the students in the video, which is set to a Bollywood song, have been deemed "vulgar" and "inappropriate" by online users.

On September 5, 2024, a school celebration honoring the educators is captured on camera. It appears that the students are doing a stage show, which is a custom that many schools around the globe adhere to.

Even though it makes us nostalgic to perform at school events, the school girls' particular performance has sparked negative comments online.

The video shows a group of schoolgirls, possibly between the ages of five and seven, dancing to the song "Aaj Ki Raat," which features actress Tamannah Bhatia and stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the film "Stree 2."

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: School Girls' 'Vulgar' Dance To Bollywood Song On Teacher's Day Goes Viral; Angry Netizens Demand Action
VIDEO: School Girls' 'Vulgar' Dance To Bollywood Song On Teacher's Day Goes Viral; Angry Netizens Demand Action
Video: Fans Chant 'Haris Haris' As Pakistan Pacer Rescues Young Fan From Security Personnel During Practice Session
Video: Fans Chant 'Haris Haris' As Pakistan Pacer Rescues Young Fan From Security Personnel During Practice Session
Assam Merges Education Boards To Form Unified Assam State School Education Board
Assam Merges Education Boards To Form Unified Assam State School Education Board
IC 814: ANI Sues Netflix For Using PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pervez Musharraf's Footage Without Credit
IC 814: ANI Sues Netflix For Using PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pervez Musharraf's Footage Without Credit

The hook step from the song was seen being performed by the students.

X/@BhlSushilsharma

Some online users believe the dance moves are "uncivilized," and they believe that young students should not be exposed to item songs and these kinds of "vulgar" dance moves at such an early age.

"We need to hold educators and parents accountable," an irate internet user said.

X

"We need to ban Instagram and other social media platforms that promote such degeneracy. Additionally, the parents of these children and the teachers at their schools should be held accountable," another 'X' user echoed similar emotions.

X

"It was astonishing to see the propagation of Bollywood vulgarity, obscenity & disregard through students' performances on Teachers' Day 5th September. What relevance has this dance got with education??" questioned another.

"This is the most disgusting video I have ever seen. What do you think about it? Where are their teachers? Where are their parents? Where has decency gone?" a comment on 'X' read.

X

Another user stated, "Children learn what they see or what they are taught."

Many comments were seen demanding action against the concerned school management.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: School Girls' 'Vulgar' Dance To Bollywood Song On Teacher's Day Goes Viral; Angry Netizens...

VIDEO: School Girls' 'Vulgar' Dance To Bollywood Song On Teacher's Day Goes Viral; Angry Netizens...

Assam Merges Education Boards To Form Unified Assam State School Education Board

Assam Merges Education Boards To Form Unified Assam State School Education Board

Cap On International Students To Severely Damage Australia's Reputation, Economy

Cap On International Students To Severely Damage Australia's Reputation, Economy

Indian Student Numbers in Germany Double In Five Years, Reach Record High

Indian Student Numbers in Germany Double In Five Years, Reach Record High

Amid Rising Costs, Canada's New Work Hours Rule Worries Indian Students

Amid Rising Costs, Canada's New Work Hours Rule Worries Indian Students