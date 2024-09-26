Video: Range Rovers, SUVs Amongst Range Of Luxury Vehicles Parade Through Convoys At Delhi University Students' Union Elections

Range of luxury cars at DUSU 2024 | Instagram / university_india

Delhi: As candidates for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections paraded through convoys of luxury cars—including SUVs, Range Rovers, and other high-end vehicles—the campuses of Delhi University are a flurry of electioneering.

Despite the ₹5,000 campaign expenditure cap per candidate set by the Lyngdoh Committee rules, boxes stuffed with printed posters could be seen in their vehicles. Students park their cars here in a long queue on the road, according to a traffic police officer, which leads to congestion and traffic jams.

The officer told PTI, "They take out cars convoy in the rally which creates a traffic jam in the area and it becomes difficult to manage," and added that he challans over 50 such vehicles per day.

Campus abuzz as election date nears

With traditional drums, leaflets being distributed, and catchphrases like "Vande Mataram" and "Jitenge Jitenge 4321" resonating throughout the campuses, the campaign atmosphere was lively in the meantime. A stroll around the DU North campus revealed hoardings, banners, and posters in the colours blue, yellow, orange, and white positioned at every possible location.



Similar scenes could be seen on the university's South campus, where flyers and campaign posters were stuck to food stands, benches by the side of the road, bushes, and even plants.

Ahead of the elections, hundreds of people from other states have been brought in as a show of strength. To support its campaign, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has recruited between 100 and 150 supporters from different states, reported PTI.

One hundred Telangana supporters had come to support the students' union, according to NSUI national delegate Y Pawan.

Delhi HC condemns the vandalism

The Delhi High court declared that this was a "festival of democracy, not a festival of money laundering," expressing concern over the sheer amount of money being spent.



The Delhi High Court harshly condemned the vandalism of public property that occurred during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections. The bench said that individuals were "behaving like illiterates" in a school setting and that the purpose of the election system was not to influence the next generation of voters.



After looking over pictures of the damage, the court ordered the vice chancellor of Delhi University to intervene and punish the guilty candidates severely.



"People have so much money power in these elections. It is a festival of democracy and not a festival of laundering of money. This is laundering of money, which is going on. These are some crores being spent here," the bench said.

"The election system is not to corrupt the youth. In a place of learning, people are behaving like illiterates. Only an illiterate can behave like this," it said.



With inputs from PTI