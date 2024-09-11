 VIDEO: Huge Python Spotted Near West Delhi School; Internet Asks, 'Is City Turning Into Jungle?'
A video showing a Python outside SDM Model School in Chandra Vihar, Delhi, has gone viral, causing widespread concern. No injuries were reported.

Updated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Python Spotted Near Delhi School |

In an alarming video that went viral on social media, a Python was seen outside a school in Delhi. According to reports, this incident happened close to the SDM Model School in Chandra Vihar, Delhi. As soon as the python was spotted, a huge crowd gathered at the scene.

"An atmosphere of fear prevailed among the people nearby," according to a user of "X," the former name of Twitter, who shared the incident's video. It appears that one of the people in the crowd took the video, which suggests that it was taken at night. This also indicates that no students were present at the scene when the python made its appearance.

On the social media site "X," a large number of online users are sharing this video to show their shock and concern over the incident. One user said, "The appearance of this dangerous snake has raised concerns about the increasing presence of wildlife in the capital."

Another person asked, "Is Delhi also turning into a jungle now that a dangerous python was seen near SDM school in Chandra Vihar area of the capital Delhi? A large crowd gathered to see the Python."

Several other users of the social media platform shared these same thoughts.

Reportedly, no one was harmed due to the Python. But as of yet, no formal information on the incident has been released.

Similar Incident In The Past

A python was seen on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway a few months prior in June 2024, in a similar incident. This incident took place near the Biharigarh police station area in the Saharanpur.

The cars on the busy highway had stopped when they saw the gaint snake cross the road. Remarkably, news reports stated that several individuals assisted the python and ensured it crossed the street without incident.

Many believed that the python must have mistakenly come on the road from the nearby Shivalik Hills. One of the people at the scene recorded the incident on camera, and it quickly went viral on social media.

