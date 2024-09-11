 'Don't WhatsApp Teachers': Student's Attendance Request Goes Viral; Social Media Users Flood Comments With Reactions
A WhatsApp conversation where student Vikrant 'politely' asked if he and others would receive attendance for a college event has gone viral. The teacher's response, "Is this how you talk to teachers?" sparked the online debate.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
X/@vthkrl

A WhatsApp conversation between a teacher and student regarding attendance was captured in a screenshot that went viral on social media, prompting many people to share their opinions.

The 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) user Vikrant posted about his conversation with the teacher in which he asked whether he and a few other students would receive attendance credit if they had to attend a college event.

While some argued that the student (Vikrant) message was a polite question that read, "My name is Vikrant, I'm a student in AIML. We currently have a Computer Networks class for our section, but I am participating in the event which is happening today, and I have a presentation for the same as well. Therefore, some of the other students and I wanted to confirm whether we will be getting attendance for this event. Thank you."

Many users have responded with sarcasm and humor to the teacher's question, "Is this how you talk to teachers?"

One user playfully wrote, "Your Royal Highness, king of the knowledge, commander of attendance and master of children's fate " was missing."

One user wrote, "The tone of the message might be misinterpreted," clarifying that the teacher might have misunderstood it. "In a Foreign context, yes it's formal and polite. In India, Big no. I got a huge scolding when I sent msgs just like u in my clg days. Always use apologetic tone "Could you" "Please" "Requesting" etc?" the user added.

"This is sort of western style of asking professor. He might thought, calling by his name was disrespectful. Don’t worry buddy you did nothing wrong here," agreed another user.

X

"Too curt. Sounds slightly like an instruction, where I believe your intent was a polite request. Phrasing like "Could you kindly confirm if we will be getting attendance" would be more appropriate as a request," opined another.

While expressing curiosity, another X user queried, "what happened after", to which the user Vikrant wrote, "went to her office and apologised she said it was a misunderstanding and apologised to me as well."

Meanwhile, several professors also joined in on the discussion and gave the message a green signal.

X

"I am an actual professor and I approve this message," wrote one user.

"Literally, nothing is wrong in this message," added another amongt many others.

The post has received over 687.7K views and 10,000 likes as a result of the lighthearted banter and discussion over the incident among social media users.

