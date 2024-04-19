Video: Principal Skips Class To Take Facial In School, Bites Teacher After Getting Caught |

A shocking incident of principal neglecting her duty to attend to her personal matter has come to light from Uttar Pradesh. She even skipped her class to take a facial. The principal also did not seem apologetic after getting caught and instead retaliated back by biting the assistant teacher who caught her.

Sangeeta Singh, the headmistress of a primary school in the Unnao district, was allegedly receiving a facial when she should have been instructing students, according to police officials as per NDTV.

Anam Khan, an assistant teacher, discovered the beautification being performed in the area where food is prepared for students of the elementary school in Dandamau village of Bighapur block.

Video went viral on social media

A lot of people are sharing the video on social media. Anam Khan enters the room while the video is playing and finds the headmistress sitting in a chair, looking as though she is about to have a facial. Sangeeta Singh, who was infuriated by this, is said to have followed the teacher, beaten her, and even bit her hand. Then, Anam's hands with marks from injuries are seen in the footage. She had obvious bite marks on one hand, and there was blood on the other.

In Unnao UP, Principal Sangita Singh of a primary school was enjoying facial during school timing in the kitchen of the school. When another teacher Anam Khan started making video of the same she bite her in both of her hands and then attacked her with a brick. Never mind all… pic.twitter.com/fctSCWPJN7 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) April 18, 2024

The assistant teacher and police officers said that after that, Ms. Singh became enraged and began chasing after Ms. Khan. She even assaulted her and bit her hand, causing it to bleed. A video of the bite marks was also released by the assistant instructor, and both went viral in no time.



Following Ms. Khan's medical check, the Bighapur police filed a case and the block education officer ordered an investigation into Ms. Singh.