Video Of Teacher Allegedly Abuses Elderly Mother; Daughter Seeks Justice

In a shocking turn of events in Chakkai, an elderly woman is facing alleged abuse at the hands of her own daughter, who is a teacher. Disturbing accusations include the daughter pouring scalding hot water on her 80-year-old mother and dragging her on the ground.

Escalation of abuse

As per the local media reports, the abuse came to light when the daughter of the accused teacher bravely reported the incidents to the police, providing compelling video evidence. The complaint paints a grim picture of prolonged mistreatment, revealing that the elderly grandmother, who has suffered a stroke, was denied crucial medical care and treatment.

Despite the daughter's return from abroad last September, the abuse persisted, prompting her to file a complaint against her own mother at the Petta police station in October. Shockingly, the mother misled the authorities by falsely claiming her daughter was dealing with mental health issues, leading to a delay in the investigation.

Desperate plea for urgent intervention

As a consequence of the ongoing harassment, the daughter has distanced herself, now residing elsewhere with no relatives visiting the family home. Recently, she filed another complaint, presenting additional footage of her mother abusing the elderly grandmother. In this latest plea, she urgently requested authorities to relocate her grandmother to a safer environment as per the reports.

Escalating the matter further, the daughter has sought intervention from both the Women's Commission and the Human Rights Commission. P Sathidevi, Chairperson of the Women's Commission, has assured a thorough investigation into the incident, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations. The community now awaits justice for the elderly victim and accountability for the accused teacher.