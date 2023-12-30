Private School Teacher Charged For Beating Student In Rewari | Representative Photo

A private school teacher has been charged by Rewari police for assaulting a Class 8 student on December 23, as reported by Hindustan Times. The student was allegedly thrashed for breaking the seat of the bus. However, according to his father the seat was already broken when the student boarded the bus. His father claimed that he merely sat on the broken seat, after which his teacher beat him with sticks.

The boy's father, Praveen, who lives in Saharanwas village, told HT, "My son used to ride the bus to school. He attends a private school in the area." He and two other students were seated on a seat that was already damaged on December 23. When they got to the school, Sahil, the teacher, beat him with sticks since he had broken the bus seat.

Complaint filed

The teacher was charged under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, according to a Rewari police spokesperson.

Similar incident

Earlier, a kid who neglected to bring a copy of Mathematics to class was severely thrashed by a government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh. Seven-year-old Zahida, also known as Zeenat, attends class 3 at school.

The incident happened at the Shivnagar Didai Belgadi Primary School in the Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The parents of the girl filed a formal complaint against the teacher at the police station as soon as they learned of the situation.

The police have begun their investigation based on the complaint.