Teachers in Faridabad Accused of Assaulting 15-Year-Old Student at School Event; Visuals Surface

Teachers in Faridabad Accused of Assaulting 15-Year-Old Student at School Event |

Two government school teachers in Faridabad are facing charges for assaulting a 15-year-old student during a school function, according to various reports. The incident, captured on video and shared on social media, prompted the student's father to file a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR against the teachers.

The assault, which occurred on December 22 at the Huda Conventional Hall in Faridabad’s Sector 12 during a school event, is a clear violation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

Teachers believed 15-year-old student responsible

The altercation began when a flower was thrown at one of the teachers, causing anger. Believing the 15-year-old student was responsible, the teacher proceeded to kick him in the chest and stomach.

Another teacher joined in, and the student endured the assault for at least five minutes. The incident, witnessed by other students, was widely circulated on social media.

The student's father lodged a complaint on December 24, stating that his son had been severely kicked in the stomach and chest, leaving visible injury marks. The complaint emphasized that the assault occurred in the presence of other students.

FIR filed against the teachers

Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed against the teachers at Faridabad Central police station on Monday. The charges include sections 74 and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, as well as sections 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. As of now, no arrests have been made.

The victim, a Class 9 student, underwent counseling at the Child Welfare Commission (CWC) due to the trauma caused by the assault. The district CWC chairman, Shripal Karhana, noted the student's humiliation and the need for counseling sessions to address the psychological impact. The student displayed bruises and blue injury marks on his hands, chest, and stomach.

An unnamed teacher provided a different perspective, claiming that the student had thrown flowers at a group of dancing girl students, prompting disciplinary action by the teachers. However, such disciplinary measures involving physical punishment are prohibited under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.